Belarus threatened with sanctions in case of direct involvement in the war

11:09 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Any direct participation of the Belarusian military in the Russian aggressive war against Ukraine will be met with "new and strong restrictive measures."



This is stated in a statement by the EU, delivered during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna.

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to refrain from any further involvement or assistance in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, and to immediately stop allowing their territory to be used as a platform for attacks on Ukraine, which in itself constitutes aggression.. Belarus should also stop providing military support to Russia. We reiterate that further actions, in particular, any direct participation of the Belarusian military in the Russian war of aggression, will be met with new and strong restrictive measures," the statement says.



The European Union also announced the demand that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."