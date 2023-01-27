Belarus threatened with sanctions in case of direct involvement in the war

Any direct participation of the Belarusian military in the Russian aggressive war against Ukraine will be met with "new and strong restrictive measures."
This is stated in a statement by the EU, delivered during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna.
The European Union also announced the demand that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
