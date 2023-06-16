Belarus is building a line of "dragon's teeth" near the border with Ukraine

18:13 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Social networks are actively discussing the appearance of "dragon's teeth" near the border of Belarus and Ukraine. Near the "teeth" construction work is being actively carried out, presumably related to the construction of fortifications.



According to the information of the monitoring group Belaruska Gayun in Telegram, a line of "dragon's teeth" appeared in Belarus 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. In addition, not far from them, work is underway on the construction of, presumably, fortifications.



However, in the morning, the formal leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that the future Ukrainian counteroffensive is "disinformation". At the same time, the monitoring group asks the question: "So Lukashenka does not believe in a counteroffensive, but still takes measures just in case?"



Social networks are actively discussing these events, causing interest and questions about the intentions of Belarus and possible consequences.