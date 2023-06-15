Belarus to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons

11:52 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus have officially signed a document that allows the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.



This information is reported by Reuters, citing its sources.



Also, the Russian media published a statement by the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, in which he announced an "undeclared war" from the West against Russia and Belarus.



Russia and Belarus, close allies in the conflict with Ukraine, plan to deploy part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus, according to an agreement reached earlier this year.



Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced plans to deploy such weapons in Belarus, and noted that the corresponding storage facilities would be built by July 1.