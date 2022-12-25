Belarus sends migrants to Ukrainian borders for reconnaissance

Belarusian border guards specially send refugees from Iran and Pakistan to the Ukrainian borders in order to explore vulnerable areas.



This was reported by the Special Operations Forces "Center of National Resistance".

“In this way, the Belarusians check the vulnerable and insufficiently protected sections of the border with Ukraine, which can be used for the passage of enemy DRGs. The enemy uses similar tactics on the border with Latvia. However, now measures are being taken to ensure the protection of the border on the northern border. Members of the Belarusian underground, who help to monitor the movement of enemy troops, also remain vigilant.