Belarus sends three battalions closer to Ukrainian border - Naev

In Belarus, the military is working out the offensive. This was announced by Lieutenant-General Serhiy Naev, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.
According to Naev, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, have worked out elements of countering the landing of enemy airborne troops and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy in the area of \u200b\u200ba critical infrastructure facility - inflicting fire damage with mortar and artillery batteries, taking the enemy into a ring, crossing a water obstacle, unmanned aerial vehicles and complete destruction of the enemy by all means.
Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv Defense Forces are preparing to defend the northern border.
