Belarus sends three battalions closer to Ukrainian border - Naev

12:12 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Belarus, the military is working out the offensive. This was announced by Lieutenant-General Serhiy Naev, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Inspection of units of the 2nd motorized rifle division of the 1st tank army has begun on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. In particular, a motorized rifle battalion and two tank battalions were given the task of moving into areas bordering the state border of Ukraine," he said.

According to Naev, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, have worked out elements of countering the landing of enemy airborne troops and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy in the area of \u200b\u200ba critical infrastructure facility - inflicting fire damage with mortar and artillery batteries, taking the enemy into a ring, crossing a water obstacle, unmanned aerial vehicles and complete destruction of the enemy by all means.

"On the territory of the Kyiv region, at one of the important state facilities of critical infrastructure, a training session was held with the units responsible for the protection and defense of the specified facility," Naev said.

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv Defense Forces are preparing to defend the northern border.