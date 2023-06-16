Biden to meet British and Danish prime ministers to discuss delivery of F-16s to Ukraine

11:54 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will meet with the Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Denmark in Washington to discuss the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.



It is reported by The Guardian.



The UK and Denmark are playing a major role in a new international plan endorsed by President Biden after a lengthy effort to counter Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's calls for planes, according to the publication.



Joe Biden will meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday.



One of the main issues that will be discussed, and that is of interest to the president, is Ukraine's long-term security needs, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

He also noted that the issue of the supply of F-16 fighters will be raised as part of this discussion.