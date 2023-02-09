Biden: Putin has no chance - he has already lost Ukraine

12:11 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Russian Kremlin regime, Vladimir Putin, has already lost Ukraine and has no chance. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in an interview for PBS NewsHour, The Hill reported the day before.

"Putin has no chance - he has already lost Ukraine. He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, then, firstly, every Russian-speaking would greet him kindly and say: "Come in". Secondly, he believed that what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not do anything, they would be afraid to act ... None of this is happening," Biden said.

He assured that NATO countries are coordinating all their actions in support of Ukraine. And when asked whether the aid to Ukraine is indefinite, the US President replied: "Yes, it is."



Biden also laughed back when he was reminded of criticism from some Republicans about US excessive spending on the war in Ukraine.