Biden: Putin has no chance - he has already lost Ukraine

The head of the Russian Kremlin regime, Vladimir Putin, has already lost Ukraine and has no chance. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in an interview for PBS NewsHour, The Hill reported the day before.
He assured that NATO countries are coordinating all their actions in support of Ukraine. And when asked whether the aid to Ukraine is indefinite, the US President replied: "Yes, it is."
Biden also laughed back when he was reminded of criticism from some Republicans about US excessive spending on the war in Ukraine.
