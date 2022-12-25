Biden called on Congress to give Ukraine $37 billion in support

19:22 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $37 billion to support Ukraine.



This was announced by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during the Kyiv Security Forum.

“Literally, President Biden has just turned to Congress so that Ukraine not only survives these trials, but also flourishes as a sovereign, secure and democratic country,” she said.

Victoria Nuland recalled the importance of Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia. According to her, if Russian President Vladimir Putin is not defeated, the world will become "much more dangerous."

Recall that the White House recently announced that it would appeal to the US Congress with a request to approve the allocation of $37.7 billion for security and other assistance to Ukraine.



According to the proposal, the new aid package will include $21.7 billion in defense assistance, while $14.5 billion is planned to be directed to humanitarian assistance and support for the work of the Ukrainian authorities, $900 million to support Ukrainians living in the United States, and $626 million to Ukraine's nuclear security. .