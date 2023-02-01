Biden to visit Central Europe

18:48 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

It will soon become known which countries in Central Europe US President Joe Biden will visit.



This was announced at a press conference in Riga by the Presidents of Poland and Latvia, Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits on Wednesday, February 1.

"We are looking forward to the visit of President Joe Biden. President Biden will probably arrive in our part of Europe in February," Duda said.

He recalled that Central Europe is the territory from Romania to Estonia.

"We do not have such information (which countries Biden will visit - ed.). Maybe we'll find out about it in the next few days.. Every visit of the President of the United States at such a difficult moment to this part of Europe, near the site of hostilities in Ukraine, is a strengthening of our security," Duda said.

And Egils Levits stressed that this visit by Biden would be a very important signal for all allies, as well as for the aggressor country, Russia.