Biden to visit Central Europe

It will soon become known which countries in Central Europe US President Joe Biden will visit.
This was announced at a press conference in Riga by the Presidents of Poland and Latvia, Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits on Wednesday, February 1.
He recalled that Central Europe is the territory from Romania to Estonia.
And Egils Levits stressed that this visit by Biden would be a very important signal for all allies, as well as for the aggressor country, Russia.
