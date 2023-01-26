Biden may fly to Europe on the anniversary of a full-scale war

18:55 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden may fly to Europe for the anniversary of a full-scale war, but he is unlikely to visit Ukraine for security reasons.



It is reported by CNN with reference to two unnamed senior officials.



According to the journalists' interlocutors, Biden is considering a trip to Europe on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The trip has yet to be confirmed and details have not been agreed, but one official said one of the stops under consideration is Poland, a key NATO ally where thousands of US troops are now stationed.. Poland is also a center for the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, and the US military also trains the Ukrainian military there.



However, according to the official, it is unlikely that Biden will travel to Ukraine as part of this trip, given security concerns.



According to CNN, Biden aides have been planning for weeks how they will commemorate the anniversary of the invasion.. Perhaps the President of the United States will make an important speech. They want to highlight the resilience of the Ukrainian people, noting that when the full-scale war began, many believed that Kyiv would fall within a few days.



