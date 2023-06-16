Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian troops switched from defense to offensive

13:36 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian troops are moving from defense to offensive in the Bakhmut direction, said Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have been advancing in different parts of the Bakhmut direction from 200 to 1100 meters. The enemy in this direction went on the defensive, trying to hold their positions. Now the enemy is pulling his reserves to this direction from depth for protection," she wrote in a telegram.

According to Malyar, the "Wagnerites" remain in some places in the rear units. As of today, the fighting is being conducted by the regular army of the Russian Federation, which is launching airborne assault units.



The deputy minister explained that it was possible to keep the defense of the Bakhmut direction for such a long time and now it is possible to attack on it, among other things, thanks to the fortifications prepared in advance.