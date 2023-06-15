Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine after blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

19:54 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Azerbaijan is sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine to overcome the consequences of the Russian blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram.

"I want to thank the people of Azerbaijan and personally the presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev for the quick response. In the shortest possible time, inflatable boats, pumps, motor pumps, life jackets and protective suits were assembled and sent for us," David said in a statement.

Azerbaijan also provided fuel for equipment and vehicles involved in the rescue operation.