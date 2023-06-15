Austria wants to help Ukraine in demining territories

07:29 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Austria will finance the purchase of demining equipment for Ukraine in the amount of 2 million euros, Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer said in an interview with OE24.

"The fact remains: the foot of an Austrian soldier will not set foot on Ukrainian soil as long as it is a war zone. We help with financial support for demining and provide 2 million euros for demining support," he said.

According to the publication, Ukraine will receive these funds from the Foreign Disaster Fund.



The money is expected to go to the International Trust Fund (ITF), which works around the world to help clear mines and explosive ordnance from military conflicts.. After that, they will be used to finance equipment for demining the territory of Ukraine.

It is emphasized that the decision to finance demining in Ukraine was made as part of a discussion related to the neutrality of Austria.. Earlier, the Minister of Defense of the country, Claudia Tanner, refused to help in the demining of Ukraine.