Australia imposes sanctions against Russia, restricting companies and banks

16:26 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Australia has taken new sanctions measures against Russia, imposing restrictions on several companies, including Rosneft, Severstal, Polyus and others, as well as a number of banks.



It is reported that the press service of the Australian Prime Minister officially confirmed the imposition of financial sanctions and an export ban, covering sectors of economic and strategic importance for Russia.



Notably, Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz and Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued an announcement. In total, new financial sanctions will be applied to 21 organizations of the Russian Federation and three individuals.



The list of entities targeted includes the oil company Rosneft, subsidiaries of the state nuclear company Rosatom involved in nuclear research, infrastructure development and weapons production, as well as a Russian company created to “take over” the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



In addition, sanctions were imposed on Russia's largest gold mining company PJSC Polyus, one of Russia's leading steel companies PJSC Severstal, as well as defense organizations supporting the war.



The list also includes five Russian banks operating in Russia. In addition, Australia will impose a ban on the export of all vehicles and spare parts to Russia.



Australia has already imposed sanctions against more than a thousand people and organizations supporting Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine since the outbreak of the military conflict.