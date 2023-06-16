Australia Considers Sending 41 F/A-18 Hornets to Ukraine

08:04 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Australian Air Force is actively considering deploying 41 F/A-18 Hornet fighters to Ukraine, according to information obtained by The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday, June 6.



As part of cooperation between Australia, the United States and Ukraine, the idea of transferring 41 Royal Australian Air Force F / A-18 Hornet fighters to Kiev is being discussed, in part to satisfy the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed the need for such fighters, instead of their disposal, as was planned earlier.



Sources say the United States has welcomed the idea of supplying F/A-18s to Ukraine.