12:21 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. Information about this appeared in The Sydney Morning Herald, citing its sources.



According to the publication, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reached an understanding during a meeting at a security summit in Singapore. However, a formal agreement has not yet been formalized through Canberra's official systems.



Richard Marles himself declined to comment on future supplies, noting that the Ukrainian side provided a list of needs, and a detailed discussion was held with them.



The head of the Australian Ministry of Defense added that a new support package for Kyiv will be presented in the near future.



According to the publication, the official announcement of assistance to Ukraine is expected during the trip of Prime Minister Antoni Albaniz to the NATO summit in Lithuania next month.