Australia will provide Ukraine with a new aid package for more than $73 million

10:21 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Australian government will provide Ukraine with a new aid package of 110 million Australian dollars (73.5 US dollars), according to the country's government website.



This package responds to Ukraine's demands for vehicles and ammunition and will lead to tangible changes on the battlefield.



This is about:

70 units of military equipment, including: 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special purpose vehicles and 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers.

Supply of 105 mm artillery ammunition.

$10 million to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which runs the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, to help address needs for housing, health care, clean water and sanitation.

In addition, Australia will extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for another 12 months to support its recovery and trade opportunities.