Atesh: Counterintelligence activity and the flight of invaders from Armyansk and Dzhankoy

16:03 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The military partisan movement "Atesh" informs about the growing activity of the counterintelligence of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.



Particularly increased checks of documents and cars began to take place in the cities of Armyansk and Dzhankoy, where the law enforcement agencies of the occupiers stepped up their activities.



At the same time, police officers are prohibited from taking vacations and retiring.



In addition, it is noted that Russian invaders are actively leaving the northern regions of Crimea, in particular from Armyansk and Dzhankoy. Part of the administration of Armyansk was also evacuated deep into the peninsula.



Rashists are clearly worried about the movement of troops in southern Ukraine and are preparing for defense, actively looking for saboteurs and traitors.