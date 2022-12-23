Attacking infrastructure, Russia violates international humanitarian law - UN

Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law and are part of a war crime.
This was stated at a press conference by representatives of the UN independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine.
According to Commissioner Pablo de Greiff, attacks on infrastructure violate fundamental human rights such as the right to health, education for children, etc.
Commissioner of the UN International Commission of Inquiry Jasminka Dzumhur noted that the commission is trying to establish contact with Russia, but to no avail.
