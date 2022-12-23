Attacking infrastructure, Russia violates international humanitarian law - UN

16:55 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law and are part of a war crime.

This was stated at a press conference by representatives of the UN independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine.



According to Commissioner Pablo de Greiff, attacks on infrastructure violate fundamental human rights such as the right to health, education for children, etc.

"And this is just the beginning. This is a very serious issue for us. This is a violation of international humanitarian law. It has a provision for the protection of infrastructure. These attacks are part of a war crime. And we will talk about bringing to justice," he said.

Commissioner of the UN International Commission of Inquiry Jasminka Dzumhur noted that the commission is trying to establish contact with Russia, but to no avail.