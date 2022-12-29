The attack on the Engels air base became a challenge for the image of the Russian Pantsir air defense systems

14:16 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, one of the challenges for Russia is probably that modern medium-range air defense systems that counteract drones, which could not prevent attacks on the Engels.

"On the morning of December 26, 2022, the Russian Engels airbase was attacked for the second time in three weeks.. Russian media reported that the attack on the object, which is one of the main operational bases of Russia's strategic bomber aviation, was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). has long placed a very high priority on maintaining advanced ground-based air defense, but it is becoming increasingly clear that it is trying to counter air threats deep within Russia.

Intelligence officials point out that one of the challenges for Russia is probably the exceptional demand for modern medium-range air defense systems, such as the SA-22 Pantsir, should play a major role in countering UAVs: “In addition to providing point defense of strategic objects, such as Engels, these systems are needed in large numbers to protect field headquarters near the front line in Ukraine."