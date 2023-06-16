11:31 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

How Russia reacts to the military invasion of the Russian Volunteer Corps on the territory of the Belgorod region is clearly indicated by the example that the Russian army does not control the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region. Alexander "Fortuna", chief of staff of the RDK, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"The Russian army does not change itself: the population of the border territories does not bother them at all. Today, they do not control Shebekino. People leave en masse, they are given a corridor, but they do not ensure the safety of these corridors. Marauders are operating around the city and chaos is happening," a representative of the RDC said.

According to him, the settlements and villages located directly on the border are being shelled both with the help of aviation and with the help of artillery, armored vehicles of the Russian army.

"They act in general, as always, there are no surprises. They absolutely do not care about the population," Alexander told Fortuna.

He noted that volunteers are ready to help residents of the Belgorod region, where hostilities continue, with evacuation to the safe territory of Ukraine.

"Those who wish can apply either directly to the fighters of the RDK, or to the Legion of Freedom of Russia. We monitor all our official channels and public, you can write to us, we will provide transportation of people. As long as this possibility remains, it can be done... If they turn to us, we guarantee safety," the chief of staff of RBC assured.

Recall that the Russian Volunteer Corps, together with the Legion of Freedom of Russia, has already carried out several breakthroughs on the territory of the Russian Federation. On June 1, the RDK announced the continuation of the operation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, now in the Shebekino region and its suburbs.

Today, the RDK fighters announced that they are again being put forward for tasks in the Belgorod region. The president's office reported that Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian corridors to residents of the Belgorod region of Russia.