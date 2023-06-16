How Russia reacts to the military invasion of the Russian Volunteer Corps on the territory of the Belgorod region is clearly indicated by the example that the Russian army does not control the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region. Alexander "Fortuna", chief of staff of the RDK, stated this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the settlements and villages located directly on the border are being shelled both with the help of aviation and with the help of artillery, armored vehicles of the Russian army.
He noted that volunteers are ready to help residents of the Belgorod region, where hostilities continue, with evacuation to the safe territory of Ukraine.
Recall that the Russian Volunteer Corps, together with the Legion of Freedom of Russia, has already carried out several breakthroughs on the territory of the Russian Federation. On June 1, the RDK announced the continuation of the operation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, now in the Shebekino region and its suburbs.
Today, the RDK fighters announced that they are again being put forward for tasks in the Belgorod region. The president's office reported that Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian corridors to residents of the Belgorod region of Russia.
