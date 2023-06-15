The Russian army is losing initiative at the front - British intelligence

10:11 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of May, Russia has been increasingly yielding the initiative in the war and reacting to the actions of Ukraine, rather than actively moving towards its own military goals.

This is reported by the British Ministry with reference to British intelligence data.



As British intelligence noted, during May, Russia carried out 20 nights of unilateral strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles deep in Ukraine.. At the same time, Russia has not made significant progress in its possible goals of neutralizing the improved Ukrainian air defense and destroying the Ukrainian air defense forces.



On the ground, the Russians redeployed security forces to respond to guerrilla attacks in western Russia.



Operationally, Russian commanders are likely trying to form a reserve force and deploy it where they think a Ukrainian counteroffensive will take place, British intelligence officials say.



However, this is probably hindered by the fact that forces not previously involved in the battles were sent to fill in the gaps on the front line around Bakhmut.