10:47 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A recent report from the UK Department of Defense details the discipline problems that have become especially acute in the Russian army since the start of forced mobilization last year.



Analysts note that independent Russian journalists conducted investigations confirming this situation.



The courts considered more than a thousand cases of unauthorized absence of military personnel in the first five months of 2023 alone, which exceeds similar statistics for the entire previous year.



The impact of the forced mobilization launched in October 2022 has made this problem even more serious.



Most of the perpetrators received suspended sentences, which could lead to their participation in hostilities in Ukraine.



British analysts note that Russia is more focused on punishing offenders and encouraging patriotic fervor than addressing the root causes of frustration among soldiers.