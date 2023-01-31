Army of drones handed over 12 Ukrainian-made drones to the front

19:12 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The army of drones together with the State Special Communications Service handed over 12 Ukrainian-made drones to the front in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

“12 Ukrainian-made birds were handed over to the Main Directorate of Intelligence: 7 UAVs SKIF and 5 STEN-2,” the report says.

At the same time, the specialists of the Ministry of Digital Development specified that SKIF effectively help to reconnoiter the territory, and STEN-2 - to attack the enemy from the sky and accurately aim ammunition directly at the rear of the occupiers.



It is noted that in total, the Army of Drones has already sent 1,056 of our drones to the front.