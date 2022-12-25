The army rests on discipline: Zaluzhny supported the tightening of responsibility for the military

07:39 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated in a video message, he supports increased responsibility for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service, desertion, unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield or refusal to use weapons, disobedience and non-compliance with combat orders.

"I support the relevant changes in the legislation adopted by the Verkhovna Rada and ask the president to sign the law. My opinion clearly reflects the position of the commanders of groups and military units, who demanded a systematic solution to this set of issues," Valery Zaluzhny emphasized.

The commander-in-chief added that the army is kept on discipline.

"If gaps in the legislation do not ensure its observance, and "refuseniks" can pay a fine, the amount of which is up to ten percent of combat payments, or receive a punishment with a trial, this is unfair. Moreover, and this is key, the exposed sections of the front are forced to cover other military personnel, which leads to an increase in the loss of personnel, territories and civilians on them. Often, lost positions have to be restored by assault at a very high price," Zaluzny added.

What bill are you talking about?



On December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on strengthening the responsibility for a number of offenses for the military. It provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other legislative acts on the specifics of military service under martial law or in a combat situation." He was supported by 290 people's deputies.



The document provides for increased liability for the unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service by a serviceman, as well as his failure to appear on time without good reason for military service in the event of an appointment or transfer, failure to appear from a business trip, vacation or from a medical institution committed in a special period.. Responsibility will also be strengthened for serving in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication, disobeying the orders of commanders.



On December 13, the adopted bill was submitted for signature to President Volodymyr Zelensky.