Archamia announced new purges in the Rada

16:48 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that soon the Verkhovna Rada would deprive two more people's deputies of their mandates.

He announced this on Telegram.

"We continue to work on clearing the parliament of representatives of banned parties. In the next plenary week, we expect at least minus two mandates. And maybe more. Details later," he wrote.

Arakhamia stressed that everything will be held exclusively within the framework of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

"That is, without a chance to appeal to Ukrainian and international courts. Unfortunately, this is not as fast as we would all like. But it is reliable. We continue to work and will inform you about the results. Thanks to civil society for their support and pressure on the pro-Russian deputies. This is also a significant contribution to our common cause," the people's deputy said.

Subsequently, Arakhamia announced that the people's deputy from the Opposition Platform for Life Oleg Voloshin decided to resign and announced his decision publicly.