Arestovich removed from the post of freelance adviser - OP

17:19 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The President's Office approved Alexei Arestovich's application for dismissal from the post of non-staff adviser.

This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state, Sergei Nikiforov, on January 17.



According to Nikiforov, Maria Vitushok, head of the Office of the President's Office, signed a corresponding order to dismiss Aleksey Arestovich.



Earlier Tuesday, Arestovich said he wrote his letter of resignation from the OP after a "fundamental mistake." Shortly after the Russian aggressors' missile attack on a house in Dnipro, he stated that a Kh-22 missile was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces, as a result of which it fell on this residential building.