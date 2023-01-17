Arestovich wrote a letter of resignation from the OP

On January 17, Aleksey Arestovich wrote a letter of resignation from the Office of the President after the reaction to his statement about the shelling of the Dnieper. He suggested that the building in the Dnieper could have been destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.
Earlier, Arestovich, commenting on the Russian strike on the Dnieper, which killed more than 40 people, suggested that the Russian missile fell on the house, allegedly due to the interception of Ukrainian air defense.
His words were immediately picked up by Russian propagandists, passing them off as the "official position" of Ukraine, which "admitted its guilt" in the death of civilians.
In this regard, the Air Force had to refute Arestovich's statement, explaining that a Kh-22 hypersonic cruise missile hit the house, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine simply have no means to intercept it.
