Deputy Chairman of Ternopil OVA arrested for bribery - SAPO

19:13 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court ruled on the arrest with the possibility of bail of one of the deputy chairmen of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who was accused of taking a bribe together with the chairman of the regional council.



Information about this is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on June 28.



Based on the petition of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), agreed by the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) decided to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bailing more than 805 thousand hryvnias for one from the deputy chairmen of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

He, along with the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council and another deputy chairman, were charged with receiving unlawful benefits from a volunteer businessman.



According to the prosecutor's office, the preventive measure will last until August 26.



After reading all the provisions of the court decision, a decision will be made on the possibility of appealing the measure of restraint in terms of the amount of bail.



The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office does not indicate the name of the detainee, however, according to media reports, this is the first deputy chairman of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, Igor Demyanchuk.