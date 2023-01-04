Date of meeting in Ramstein format announced - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that a meeting in the Ramstein format on armed support to Ukraine would soon take place.
He said this at an online briefing on January 4.
He said this at an online briefing on January 4.
Kuleba also named the groups of weapons that the Ukrainian army needs most of all now.. According to him, first of all, these are air and missile defense systems and ammunition for them.
Ukraine is also interested in receiving additional Gepard and Vulcan anti-aircraft installations, Stinger and other portable anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as artillery shells of all calibers, Kuleba stressed.
He separately noted that Ukraine is now working with partners to reach a new level of providing the armed forces with artillery systems and armored vehicles of all types.
Kuleba also said that the United States has already begun preparations for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments