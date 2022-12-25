The Russian host of the children's program Good Night, Kids, Angelina Vovk, said she plans to go to the front in order to use the puppet pig Khryusha and the hare Stepashka to force the Ukrainians to stop resistance. She stated this on the air of one of the Russian propaganda channels.
In her opinion, music from an old children's TV program, her voice and toy "co-hosts" would stop the APU.
The presenter also spoke about “Russophobia in Ukraine” and how, as a child, she was “attacked by a gang of boys” in Ukraine who called her a “moskalka” and demanded that she “leave here.”
Recall that earlier Ukrainian TV presenter Snezhana Yegorova publicly declared her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. And two days before the war, she called Putin "a hero of our time."
