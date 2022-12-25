America blacklisted 10 Russian companies

19:02 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Department of Commerce has added 24 foreign companies and organizations to its "black list", of which 10 legal entities are based in the Russian Federation.



This is evidenced by the data of the electronic database of the US Federal Register.



Thus, the list includes the Russian computer equipment manufacturer Kraftway, the Roselectronics holding, the Research Center for Electronic Computing and the microcircuit manufacturer PKK Milandr, as well as legal entities related to it. Also added to the list are Fibersense and Optolink.



In addition, the list also includes legal entities registered in Latvia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Singapore and Switzerland.



These companies will be provided when considering applications for export licenses.