America sent to Ukraine equipment for the repair of electrical networks

U.S. sent equipment to Ukraine to repair power grids that were destroyed as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, American and Ukrainian experts have determined what equipment available in the United States can be used for emergency support of power grids in Ukraine.
The US Armed Forces Transportation Command has already delivered the first shipments of equipment to Ukraine to repair damaged energy infrastructure.
As noted, American and Ukrainian experts have determined what equipment available in the United States can be used for emergency support of power grids in Ukraine.
The US Armed Forces Transportation Command has already delivered the first shipments of equipment to Ukraine to repair damaged energy infrastructure.
The support will reportedly help Ukraine rebuild its power transmission systems.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments