America sent to Ukraine equipment for the repair of electrical networks

12:53 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

U.S. sent equipment to Ukraine to repair power grids that were destroyed as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



As noted, American and Ukrainian experts have determined what equipment available in the United States can be used for emergency support of power grids in Ukraine.



The US Armed Forces Transportation Command has already delivered the first shipments of equipment to Ukraine to repair damaged energy infrastructure.

"The equipment we are providing is critical to Ukraine's emergency repairs," US Department of Energy officials said.



The support will reportedly help Ukraine rebuild its power transmission systems.