America announced new sanctions restrictions against Russia

The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. A number of individuals and legal entities were included in the "black list", according to the agency's website on Wednesday, February 1.
The new restrictions target 22 individuals and entities in several countries that helped Russia evade previous sanctions.
In particular, companies from Bulgaria, Israel, Cyprus, Latvia and Singapore were included in the "black list".. They are associated with electronic computing equipment, defense development, trade and construction.
In addition, arms dealer from Russia and Cyprus Igor Zimenkov and his son Jonathan were sanctioned.. They used front companies to pay for projects related to the Russian defense industry.
