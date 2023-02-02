America announced new sanctions restrictions against Russia

18:53 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. A number of individuals and legal entities were included in the "black list", according to the agency's website on Wednesday, February 1.



The new restrictions target 22 individuals and entities in several countries that helped Russia evade previous sanctions.

"Russia's desperate attempts to use puppets to circumvent US sanctions demonstrate that sanctions have made it much harder and more expensive for the Russian military-industrial complex to resume deliveries of Putin's war machine," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.



In particular, companies from Bulgaria, Israel, Cyprus, Latvia and Singapore were included in the "black list".. They are associated with electronic computing equipment, defense development, trade and construction.



In addition, arms dealer from Russia and Cyprus Igor Zimenkov and his son Jonathan were sanctioned.. They used front companies to pay for projects related to the Russian defense industry.