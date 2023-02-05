06:57 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Activists of the partisan movement Yellow Ribbon reminded the residents of Sevastopol and Simferopol that Crimea is Ukraine, and 2023 is the year of restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within 1991.

"Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement in Simferopol and Sevastopol posted regular leaflets in which we remind Russian rashists that 2023 is the year of restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within 1991. Citizens of Ukraine living in the AR Crimea understand everything and are waiting for liberation from the Rashists, they are waiting for the return of the Ukrainian flag," the TG channel of the partisan movement reports.

Earlier, the Yellow Ribbon reported that repressions are beginning in Crimea in response to the actions of partisans.. Crimean partisans announced the destruction of two officers of the Russian Federation.