Aggressor carried out 14 missile and 40 air strikes on Ukraine per day - summary

08:20 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces have launched a series of missile and air strikes on Ukraine.



This was reported in the official summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.



According to information received from the General Staff, during the specified period, the enemy carried out 14 missile strikes and 40 air raids on the territory of Ukraine. There were also 51 shellings from multiple rocket launchers aimed at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.



The report notes that civilians have been the victims of these attacks, as well as private residences, educational institutions and other civilian infrastructure.



In addition, at night, the invaders used Kh-101 / Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed attack drones.. The joint efforts of the Air Command and Air Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four out of six X-101 / X-555 missiles and six out of eight Shahed drones.



The General Staff warns of a high probability of continued missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine.