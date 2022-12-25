The aggressor fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine

In Ukraine, a new massive blow was inflicted on the territory. In particular, as of 09:00, the Russian invaders fired 72 missiles.
This was stated by the UP with reference to its sources.
The total salvo of Russian missiles that flew towards Ukraine, as of 9 am, was 72 aircraft.
As of 10:45 a.m., the air raid continues throughout the country.
This was stated by the UP with reference to its sources.
The total salvo of Russian missiles that flew towards Ukraine, as of 9 am, was 72 aircraft.
As of 10:45 a.m., the air raid continues throughout the country.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments