The aggressor fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine

12:42 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, a new massive blow was inflicted on the territory. In particular, as of 09:00, the Russian invaders fired 72 missiles.



This was stated by the UP with reference to its sources.



The total salvo of Russian missiles that flew towards Ukraine, as of 9 am, was 72 aircraft.



As of 10:45 a.m., the air raid continues throughout the country.