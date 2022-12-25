The aggressor will start a war with NATO countries - the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

16:07 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The terrorist country is waging war not against Ukraine, but allegedly with NATO countries. This was stated by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during a speech at the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, December 21.

"It is well known that today the military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO countries are being actively used against Russia," the head of the Kremlin regime said.



At the same time, he praised the occupying troops, who are fighting for Russia courageously and steadfastly."



Vladimir Putin also said that he still considers Ukrainians "a brotherly people."