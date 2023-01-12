Aggressor will soon go for broke - Danilov

12:15 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin cannot drag out the war in Ukraine for a long time because of internal problems in the country. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov.

"Two or three months will be difficult and decisive for us. It means that Russia should go for broke. She, too, cannot drag out the war endlessly, there is a difficult situation there and problems are accumulating in Russia," he said during the telethon.



At the same time, according to Danilov, the Kremlin is already "preparing for certain events" because "they love dates."