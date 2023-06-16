Aggressor launched more than 300 drones on Ukraine in May - British intelligence

11:58 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During May 2023, Russia carried out over 300 attacks on Ukraine using Iranian Shahed drones..



This is the most intensive use of this weapon system at the moment, according to the British Department of Defense, citing intelligence data.



According to the report, Russia likely released such a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles in order to coerce Ukraine into using its valuable advanced air defense missiles..



However, it is estimated that Ukraine managed to neutralize at least 90% of attacked UAVs, using mainly its older and more affordable anti-aircraft weapons and electronic interference.



British intelligence also notes that Russia may have tried to attack Ukrainian forces behind the front lines, but its effectiveness in hitting dynamic targets at long distances remains low due to guidance problems.



In May, there was a massive series of attacks on Ukraine by Russia, including both drones and rocket attacks.. Kyiv suffered at least 17 air attacks from Russia last month, according to the CMVA.