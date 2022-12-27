The aggressor threatens with nuclear weapons when things don't go his way

11:44 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A terrorist nation renews threats to use nuclear weapons when it despairs that things aren't going the way it wants to.. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, answering a PAP question about whether Russian nuclear threats should still be taken seriously.

“It is clear that someone who recklessly violates the UN Charter and international law and falls into despair if things do not go the way he wants, without hesitation threatens to use everything in his arsenal of terror,” Borrell said.



He stressed that the EU and much of the international community reject Russia's irresponsible nuclear blackmail.