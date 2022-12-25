Aggressor: the threat of nuclear war is growing

Putin, the leader of the Kremlin regime, claims that "the threat of nuclear war is growing." However, according to him, Russia "will not be the first to use such a weapon" and for it it is only a "means of protection."
He stated this during a meeting of the Human Rights Council, according to the pro-government media on Wednesday, December 7.
He stated this during a meeting of the Human Rights Council, according to the pro-government media on Wednesday, December 7.
He also commented on the assertion that Russia "under no circumstances will use the first" atomic bomb.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments