18:44 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin, the leader of the Kremlin regime, claims that "the threat of nuclear war is growing." However, according to him, Russia "will not be the first to use such a weapon" and for it it is only a "means of protection."



He stated this during a meeting of the Human Rights Council, according to the pro-government media on Wednesday, December 7.

"The threat of nuclear war... You're right. Such a threat is growing, to be honest," the head of the Kremlin assures.

"We're not going to brandish nuclear weapons around the world like a razor," he said.

He also commented on the assertion that Russia "under no circumstances will use the first" atomic bomb.