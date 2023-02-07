The aggressor was able to purchase forces for strike UAVs - ISW

09:11 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the ineffectiveness of Western sanctions against Iran and the Russian Federation, Russia managed to acquire components for attack drones in the United States.



This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War ISW.



It is noted that Russia and Iran are promoting plans to build an Iranian plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation.. Earlier, Iran opened a drone factory in Tajikistan.



In addition, the Russian Federation can use its significant economic ties with Tajikistan through the CSTO and the EAEU to launder drone components or purchase manufactured drones for use in Ukraine, bypassing international sanctions.



According to the British investigative team Conflict Armament Research (CAR), 82% of Iranian Shahed-131, Shahed 136 and Mohajer-6 drones shot down in Ukraine had chips, semiconductors and other components that came from the United States.



As you know, most of the Western companies whose components were found in downed Iranian drones in Ukraine have denied the direct sale of components to Russia, Iran or Belarus since the beginning of the war.