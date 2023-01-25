Russian aggressor increases pressure in eastern Ukraine - Zelensky

07:31 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military machine is planning a new wave of aggression and has already stepped up pressure in a number of areas in eastern Ukraine.



This was announced on Tuesday, January 24, by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his video message.



According to him, the enemy is trying to attack in the area of Bakhmut, Vugledar, as well as in other directions. He noted that the Kremlin wants to send even more people and equipment to the war against Ukraine..



According to him, everyone in the free world should increase cooperation in order not only to respond to the next Russian criminal actions, but also, if possible, to prevent new Russian criminal actions.

"The initiative in the war must remain with our forces. And today I heard a complete understanding of the situation both in a conversation with the President of France and in a conversation with the President of Finland, who was on a visit to Kyiv today," the head of state said.

He also urged partners to be more active with regard to weapons.