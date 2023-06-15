16:28 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region, on the border with Ukraine, the Russian Federation has deployed elite intelligence units to carry out sabotage.



This is reported by the Center for National Resistance.



According to them, the main tasks of these units are counter-sabotage activities in the border zone after successful guerrilla operations, sabotage and raising the morale of the demoralized military units of the Russian Federation along the border..



According to the Center, special forces of the 3rd Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade from Tolyatti, Samara Region, and the 22nd Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade from Stepnoy, Rostov Region, arrived at the scene.



