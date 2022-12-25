07:40 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists continue to deport Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation under various pretexts. On Thursday, December 15, reports the Center for National Resistance.

"Recently, the occupiers took 40 children from Lisichansk and Severonetsk to the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation, using them as an excuse to "recover" children. At the same time, total medical examinations of Ukrainian children continue in order to send them for compulsory treatment to the so-called children's camps," the report says..

“Of course, this looks like good intentions, but in fact, “recovery” is just a basis for taking children to the Russian Federation and further brainwashing,” they say in the central nervous system.

The CNS said that in the camps, children are "brainwashed" by Russian propaganda. They are explained that "Ukraine unleashed this war."



Well-known Russian actors, athletes and bloggers perform in front of the children, who use their "authority" for propaganda purposes, the CNS reported.