The aggressor continues to take Ukrainian children to Russia

Rashists continue to deport Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation under various pretexts. On Thursday, December 15, reports the Center for National Resistance.
The CNS said that in the camps, children are "brainwashed" by Russian propaganda. They are explained that "Ukraine unleashed this war."
Well-known Russian actors, athletes and bloggers perform in front of the children, who use their "authority" for propaganda purposes, the CNS reported.
