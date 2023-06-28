The aggressor admitted responsibility for the missile terror in Kramatorsk

The aggressor country acknowledged its responsibility for the massacre of residents of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said this at a briefing held on Wednesday, June 28.
According to his version, the rocket, allegedly fired, hit the point of temporary deployment of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, Konashenkov did not provide an explanation for the numerous civilian casualties.
As you know, last evening , Russian forces launched two rockets - one of them hit a catering establishment in the center of Kramatorsk, and the second fell on the territory of the village of Belenkoye. At least 11 people died and about 60 were injured.
The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said this at a briefing held on Wednesday, June 28.
According to his version, the rocket, allegedly fired, hit the point of temporary deployment of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, Konashenkov did not provide an explanation for the numerous civilian casualties.
As you know, last evening , Russian forces launched two rockets - one of them hit a catering establishment in the center of Kramatorsk, and the second fell on the territory of the village of Belenkoye. At least 11 people died and about 60 were injured.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments