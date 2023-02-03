The aggressor overestimates the strength of the Russian army - analysts

09:19 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that a large offensive by the Russian army in eastern Ukraine will end prematurely in the spring rainy season and will not be effective.



This is stated in the ISW report.



Analysts drew attention to the statement of the representative of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak, who in an interview with the Kyiv Post said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to seize the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March 2023. Chernyak also said that Russian troops are moving additional assault groups, units, weapons and military equipment to areas of eastern Ukraine.

"Putin may again have overestimated the Russian military's own capabilities.. ISW has not seen any evidence that Russian troops have regained sufficient combat power to defeat Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and capture more than 11,300 sq.. km of the unoccupied Donetsk region (more than 42% of the total area of the region) until March, as Putin ordered," the institute noted.

ISW's preliminary assessment is that a major Russian offensive is likely to prematurely culminate by April 2023, during the spring monsoon, without achieving operationally meaningful results.