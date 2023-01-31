The aggressor increased the import of chips despite the sanctions

16:31 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressor in 2022 significantly increased the import of chips and thereby exceeded the pre-war figures.



On Tuesday, January 31, Forbes reports with reference to Elina Rybakova, an economist at the Institute of International Finance.

"Russia has significantly increased the import of chips in 2022, the figure exceeded the pre-war. The cost of importing chips increased from $1.8 billion in January-September 2021 to $2.45 billion in the same period last year.

Thus, despite US sanctions against Russia, Moscow not only extended the import of semiconductors, but also significantly expanded it.



In particular, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China was an important supplier of microcircuits and electronic integrated circuits to Russia.. But in 2022, due to the reduction in supplies to Russia by some traditional suppliers, imports from China increased to a record high.



Overall, Chinese semiconductor exports to Russia jumped from $200 million in 2021 to over $500 million in 2022.