The aggressor is accumulating forces and equipment near Mariupol

11:27 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the backdrop of forced passportization and a collapse in the medical system in Mariupol, an accumulation of forces and equipment of Russian troops is recorded.



This was announced on January 30 by an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko.

“Over the weekend, the number of mobilized arrivals from Russia increased again. In particular, in the village of Belosarayskaya Kosa and villages north of Mariupol (on the border of the Mariupol and Volnovakha districts). The approximate total number is up to four thousand. In addition, the resupplying of enemy units from the Luhansk region north of Mariupol is underway," he said.

According to the invaders, they are preparing units for an attack on Ugledar.

"The total number of contingent for re-staffing is 3-5 thousand still living occupiers. Started accumulating offensive equipment around Mariupol. Ugledar sounds often enough to conclude that an appropriate offensive is being prepared," the adviser added.

He also stressed that the medical system of Mariupol is in a deplorable state: there is only one endocrinologist in the city, one ENT department in the intensive care hospital in a hospital with a limited number of beds.

"Oncological disease is a direct one-way road. At the same time, military hospitals were re-deployed on the basis of working hospitals. The consequences are the depletion of plasma and blood supplies (it is almost inaccessible for civilians now), the lack of beds for civilians. Mortality is on the rise," Andryushchenko stressed.

Also in the city, forced passportization is gaining momentum.